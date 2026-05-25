National Drama Theatre starts rehearsals for Chinese play production [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Rehearsals have begun at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre for the play "The Visit of the Dead to the Living" based on the work of the well-known Chinese playwright Liu Shugan, AzerNEWS reports.

The production will be staged on the stage named after Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh. The play combines elements of traditional Chinese aesthetics—dance-based physical performance scenes, a modern interpretation of national music, and rhythmic structure with contemporary dramatic language.

The plot explores how difficult it is to get rid of a painful sense of guilt and to forgive a person who has made a mistake, as it may not be as simple as it seems… The production aims to unite psychological depth, national style, modern stage aesthetics, and a strong emotional message.

The director of the play is Jeyhun Dadashov; composer—Azer Hajiasgarli; translator—Etimad Bashkechid; set designer—Eldar Naghiyev; costume designer—Seidkhanum Muradova; lighting designer—Rafael Hasanov. Assistant director is Jeyran Basharan.

The theatre’s director, Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Asgarov, met with the creative team and wished them success in the upcoming intensive creative process. It was emphasized that, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, partnership relations have been established between the National Drama Theatre of China, the national theatres of Gansu and Shandong provinces, and the National Drama Theatre.

"In October, we expect a visit to our theatre by the director of the National Drama Theatre of China, Tian Qinxin, and the heads of other theatres. The premiere of the new play will take place with the participation of guests from China. It is also planned to present the production in Beijing, on the stage of the National Drama Theatre of China," said the theatre director.

Cast members of the play include: Ilaha Hasanova (Tang Tiantian), Vusal Mustafayev (Ye Xiaoxiao), Khadija Novruzlu (Lianlian, little girl), Elchin Nuraliyev (Liu Feng), Lala Suleymanova (Han Ying), Rabbily Alakbarzade (nurse, woman), Mukhuma Sakhov (Old Man Hao), Aliulla Valiyev (Doctor Zhao Tiesheng), Ali Nurzade (student, Tiesheng, first pickpocket, first police officer), Ravan Samadov (Fan, second pickpocket, second police officer).