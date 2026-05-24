China launches historic Shenzhou-23 space mission featuring first-ever Hong Kong astronaut

24 May 2026 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

China has successfully launched its Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft, achieving a historic milestone in its rapidly expanding space programme and deep-space ambitions.

The spacecraft lifted off at 11:08 pm Beijing time on Sunday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China, according to state media.

The mission is commanded by astronaut Zhu Yangzhu, who is joined by crewmates Zhang Zhiyuan and Li Jiaying. Officials highlighted a major milestone for the mission: one of the three astronauts hails from Hong Kong, marking the very first time an individual from the semi-autonomous region has participated in a Chinese crewed spaceflight.

A primary objective of the Shenzhou-23 mission is a gruelling, year-long orbital stay experiment involving one of the crew members. This marathon deployment is designed to closely examine the physical and psychological toll of prolonged space travel on the human body. Space authorities described the study as a critical breakthrough for understanding human adaptation to zero gravity, noting that the data will be vital for upgrading life-support systems, healthcare, and operational blueprints for future deep-space and lunar exploration.

While on board the Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") space station, the crew will also spearhead a series of advanced scientific experiments and technology trials, including China’s inaugural space-based human body research initiative.

The arrival of the Shenzhou-23 crew comes at a busy time for the orbiting outpost. The current Tiangong crew is preparing to hand over operations and return to Earth after a deployment spanning more than 200 days—flirting with a national record for continuous crewed flight.

In recent years, Beijing has aggressively accelerated its aerospace initiatives, positioning the Tiangong space station as the crown jewel of its advanced research and its long-term strategy to launch future missions to the Moon and beyond.