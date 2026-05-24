Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strengthening security cooperation in high-level meeting
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, Faiq Guliyev, has held talks with Geka Geladze, head of Georgia’s State Security Service, focusing on bilateral cooperation in the security domain, AzerNEWS reports.
The meeting centered on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and explored future directions for collaboration in security and intelligence cooperation.
Both sides exchanged views on ongoing cooperation mechanisms and highlighted the importance of further strengthening the existing strong partnership between the two countries’ security services.
Officials underscored that sustained coordination in the security sphere remains a key pillar of Azerbaijan–Georgia strategic relations.
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