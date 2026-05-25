Hungary moves to cut Russian gas dependence with major Romania deal

25 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Hungary is preparing to make one of its most significant moves toward reducing its dependence on Russian energy by securing natural gas imports from neighboring Romania, according to local media reports.

The planned agreement would see Hungarian state-owned energy company MVM Group purchase natural gas from Romania's Black Sea reserves, marking a major step in Budapest’s efforts to diversify its energy sources.

According to reports, Hungary is in advanced negotiations with Romanian energy producers OMV Petrom and Romgaz over supplies from the Neptun Deep project, one of Europe’s largest offshore gas developments. Commercial production from the field is expected to begin in 2027.

Sources familiar with the talks indicate that MVM and its Romanian counterparts have already reached a preliminary understanding on pricing. The gas is expected to be supplied at a cost comparable to, or potentially no higher than, current Russian imports. Discussions are now focused on finalizing supply volumes and delivery schedules.

Under the initial phase of the agreement, Hungary could import up to 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Romania. Such volumes would replace approximately 20 to 25 percent of Hungary’s current Russian gas imports, significantly reducing the country's reliance on supplies from Moscow.

The move comes as European countries continue efforts to diversify energy supplies following years of geopolitical tensions and concerns over energy security. While Hungary has traditionally maintained close energy ties with Russia, the planned imports from Romania would represent one of the largest diversification initiatives undertaken by Budapest in recent years.

Energy analysts view the Neptun Deep project as strategically important not only for Romania but also for the wider Central and Eastern European region. The development is expected to strengthen regional energy security, increase competition in gas markets, and provide neighboring countries with alternative supply options.

If finalized, the agreement would mark a major milestone in Hungary’s energy strategy and underscore Romania’s growing role as an emerging natural gas supplier in Europe.