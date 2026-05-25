President of Turkmenistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
I cordially congratulate You and the entire people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day!
Today, Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, demonstrating impressive successes in the economy, infrastructure, and culture, playing an important role in strengthening international cooperation.
With great satisfaction, I would like to note that today, Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, based on the principles of good-neighborliness, friendship, and mutual understanding, are gaining an increasingly dynamic and progressive character. We express our readiness for further close cooperation for the benefit of our peoples.
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish You robust health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan – peace, welfare, and prosperity," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!