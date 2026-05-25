Medvedev: Russia sees Armenian people, not Pashinyan’s government, as strategic partner

25 May 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Dmitry Medvedev has stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pursuing a course toward breaking ties with Russia, arguing that such a policy should be openly acknowledged, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Medvedev, Pashinyan believes strengthening his image in the West is politically beneficial, despite the risks it poses to Armenia’s relations with Moscow.

“Pashinyan believes it is advantageous for him, squeezed between streams of various political currents, to build inflated authority in the West, while risking ties with Russia,” Medvedev said.

The Russian official previously warned that the Armenian prime minister could “land painfully” if he attempted to balance between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

He emphasized that Moscow's strategic partnership lies with the Armenian people, not with any specific leader. As a result of Prime Minister Pashinyan's policies, Armenia risks losing access to the Russian market and the entire Eurasian Economic Union. Pashinyan's actions are seen as leading Armenia down a path similar to that of Ukraine.

According to Medvedev, Yerevan is simultaneously seeking closer integration with Europe while attempting to preserve the economic and trade advantages linked to its membership in the EAEU.