Azerbaijan Cultural Center holds seminar on role of culture in urban development [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering has hosted a seminar-program titled "The Role and Impact of Culture in Urban Development: A Comparative Analysis of the Baku and Tashkent Models," AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Tashkent, stated that WUF13, one of the world's most prestigious urban development platforms, was recently held in the city of Baku. He noted that the forum's main theme was "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities". He emphasized that the preservation of cultural heritage and the integration of national and cultural values into urban planning processes play an important role in urban development.

Akif Marifli also highlighted that thanks to the strategic partnership formed between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is successfully developing in the fields of urban planning, architecture, and cultural heritage preservation, contributing to the formation of a shared urban space in the Turkic world.

Rector of the Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Bakhron Tolaganov, expressed his satisfaction that the seminar was held at the university. He noted that the comparative analysis of the cultural heritage, architectural legacy, and urban development experience of Baku and Tashkent within the WUF13 framework is highly relevant and significant.

The rector stressed that this topic is valuable both scientifically and practically for students, researchers, and specialists. He highly appreciated the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center and stated that such events contribute to the development of scientific and academic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as to broadening the knowledge and worldview of young specialists.

Within the seminar, the Baku and Tashkent models were analyzed comparatively. In the case of Baku, emphasis was placed on the integration of historical heritage with the modern urban environment, the impact of cultural institutions on the city's international image, and the role of cultural spaces in urbanization processes. The Tashkent model was presented in the context of the city's reconstruction after the 1966 earthquake, its planned urban development approach, and the integration of historical and cultural heritage with modern architecture.

It was noted that the development experience of both cities demonstrates the important role of culture in urban transformation. Cultural institutions are not only architectural landmarks but also significant spaces for social interaction, public participation, tourism, the creative economy, and strengthening urban identity. In this regard, the Baku and Tashkent models were assessed as noteworthy examples of achieving a balance between preserving historical heritage and modern urban development.

The event was attended by experts in architecture and urban planning, representatives of the cultural and academic community, as well as professors, faculty members, and students of the Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

The seminar was remembered as an important event within the framework of WUF13, emphasizing the significance of a cultural approach to urban development and contributing to the expansion of cultural-humanitarian and academic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.