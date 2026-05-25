BP commissions first multi-tube well in ACG field ahead of schedule

25 May 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

BP has commissioned the first multi-tube well in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, marking the first use of the technology in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the company, the “C44” well, drilled from the West Azeri platform, was safely brought online one month ahead of schedule.

The multi-tube well (MLT) technology enables access to different parts of the reservoir through a single wellbore, increasing reservoir contact and improving drainage efficiency.

BP stated that the approach helps address the challenge of limited well slots on offshore platforms, while maximizing the use of existing infrastructure and improving capital efficiency.

Company officials noted that the technology is expected to play a major role in slowing production decline, unlocking additional reserves and maximizing the oil recovery factor at the maturing ACG field.

As part of its broader strategy, BP is preparing to launch an extensive drilling campaign across the field.

The company plans to drill three MLT wells during 2026, including the C44 and D41 wells, which are expected to be commissioned in the first half of the year.

According to BP, the number of multi-tube wells is expected to increase further in 2027-2028 as part of efforts to extend the field’s long-term economic viability.