Virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev to perform concert in Baku in honor of Philharmonic Hall anniversary

25 May 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, international competition laureate, and virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev will perform the concert "90 illik ifa" as part of the jubilee concert series dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The evening will take place at the Philharmonic Hall on May 29 at 19:00.

The musician will perform accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The concert program includes the overture to the opera The Bartered Bride by Bedrich Smetana, Violin Concerto in A minor, Op. 53 by Antonín Dvořák, as well as the symphonic mugham "Kurd Ovshari" by Fikrat Amirov.

For ticket purchases, please visit iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.