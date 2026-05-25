Azerbaijan clears over 2,000 hectares of land in major demining operation

25 May 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest report on demining operations carried out in territories liberated in Azerbaijan between May 18 and May 24, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the agency, specialized units engaged in mine clearance activities discovered and neutralized a significant number of explosive devices during the reporting period. In total, 45 anti-personnel mines and 33 anti-tank mines were detected and safely disposed of. In addition, 416 other types of explosive ordnance were identified and neutralized.

ANAMA also reported that 2,092 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the same period, contributing to ongoing efforts to restore safety and enable reconstruction activities in the affected areas.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.