Third Kelaghayi Festival revives spirit of traditional craftsmanship [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For centuries, the kelaghayi has occupied a special place in Azerbaijani culture as more than simply a silk scarf. Delicately woven and traditionally handcrafted, the kelaghayi embodies elegance, femininity, wisdom, and national identity.

Passed down through generations, its intricate ornaments and vibrant colors reflect regional traditions, social customs, and the artistic spirit of the Azerbaijani people. Traditionally made from pure silk and decorated using ancient dyeing and printing techniques, each kelaghayi carries symbolic meanings connected to nature, family, and cultural heritage.

The cultural significance of the kelaghayi has also gained international recognition. In 2014, the traditional art and symbolism of the Azerbaijani kelaghayi were inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The recognition highlighted not only the craftsmanship behind the delicate silk headscarf, but also its important role in Azerbaijani social life, customs, and ceremonies. Today, the kelaghayi remains one of Azerbaijan's most treasured cultural symbols, representing the continuity of national traditions in a modern world.

Events dedicated to folk art and heritage continue to play an important role in preserving centuries-old customs, reminding younger generations of the richness of Azerbaijani history, craftsmanship, and artistic expression

This spirit of heritage and continuity was vividly reflected during the third Traditional Kelaghayi Festival in Baku, where the beauty of the iconic silk headscarf was celebrated through art, music, exhibitions, and performances.

The festival took place on the amphitheater stage of the Heydar Aliyev Recreation Park located in Baku's Khatai district.

The event was jointly organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku City Main Department of Culture, the Khatai District Executive Authority, the Khatai District Representation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in Baku, the "Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly" Public Union, and the Kelaghayi House-Museum.

Initiated by the "Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly" Public Union and now established as a cherished tradition, the festival aims to promote, preserve, sustain, and pass on the unique art of the Azerbaijani kelaghayi, one of the finest examples of the nation's traditional decorative arts. This year's festival was organized within the framework of the officially declared "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," highlighting the harmony between national heritage and the modern urban environment.

As part of the festival, visitors explored exhibitions featuring ancient kelaghayi samples, traditional Azerbaijani headwear, and a rich collection of cultural artifacts. Guests also had the opportunity to admire decorative and applied artworks by artisan Gullu Eldar Tomarli, as well as paintings by artist Gulnara Mammadova. A special Western Azerbaijan corner displayed traditional carpets, kelaghayi examples, and national sweets.

One of the festival's most meaningful sections was the exhibition titled "Unsilenced Truths: Deportation, Genocide, and Ethnic Cleansing." The exhibit included photographs and archival materials reflecting the clothing culture and kelaghayi traditions of Western Azerbaijanis. The presentation was delivered by Azada Novruzova, an employee of the Ombudsman's Office, member of the Women’s Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community, head of the Sheki Village Community of the Garakilsa district, and a poet-publicist.

Festival participants were also introduced to a wide selection of kelaghayis produced by master craftsmen from Ismayilli and Basgal, with exhibitions and sales organized on-site. The display gave attendees a rare opportunity to closely experience and purchase authentic examples of this national craft.

During the official opening ceremony, the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity was honored with a moment of silence, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Among those attending the event were Khatai District Executive Head Rafiq Guliyev; Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community and Member of Parliament Aziz Alakbarli; Ombudsman Office representative and poet-publicist Azada Novruzova; Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynli and Vugar Rahimzade; Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party's Khatai District Organization Ramil Mirzayev; local elders, families of martyrs, veterans, and numerous public representatives.

Following the official ceremony, the festival continued with a vibrant concert program celebrating Azerbaijan's rich artistic heritage. The cultural performances featured ashig music, mugham, folk songs, poetry, and traditional dances. Among the performers were Honored Cultural Worker Zulfiya Ibadova, Gozel Kalbajarli, Ramin Garayev, Mahsati Jabbarova, Revana Lerikli, Khanim Goychali, Khagani Zeynalabdinov, composer and singer Arif Mehmandost, Farida Mirishova, the "Sema" dance group, Zahra Khanim Azimova, and the "Nənə Qızlar" Folklore Ensemble. Dance performances by children from Kindergarten No. 316 of the Khatai district were also warmly welcomed by the audience.

The third Kelaghayi Festival once again emphasized the importance of preserving Azerbaijan's moral and cultural values while promoting the richness of national art in the modern era.