Body of Azerbaijani consul Ramil Imranov returned to Azerbaijan

25 May 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The body of Azerbaijani consul Ramil Imranov, who died in a traffic accident in Tabriz, has been returned to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayxan Hacizade told that the diplomat’s remains have been repatriated following coordination between relevant authorities.

“The diplomat will be buried today in Goychay,” Hacizade said.

Ramil Imranov, who served as a consul at Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Tabriz, Iran, died on May 23 in a road accident on the Julfa–Tabriz highway near the Marand area. He was reportedly performing official duties at the time of the crash.

Authorities in Azerbaijan have confirmed that funeral arrangements are being carried out in his hometown.