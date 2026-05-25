President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power

25 May 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

“We enjoy a very high reputation on a global scale and a very positive image. Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power, and companies from many countries want to cooperate with us in various fields,” the head of state added.

“Our international relations are very extensive. The number of countries wishing to cooperate with Azerbaijan is increasing year after year,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues, AzerNEWS reports.

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