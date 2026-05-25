Baku expands diplomatic ties with African countries

25 May 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Africa is emerging as one of the most dynamic and promising regions in the world, according to Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, who made the remarks at an international conference dedicated to Africa Day in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Yalchin Rafiyev highlighted Africa’s growing global importance, citing its youthful population, fast-growing economy, abundant natural resources, and rising geopolitical significance. He noted that these factors are positioning the continent as a key actor in shaping the future of the global political and economic order.

Deputy Foreign Minister pointed out that the African Union has already become a full member of the G20, while African states continue to push for two permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council - a reform initiative that Azerbaijan fully supports.

"For Azerbaijan, Africa is far more than a distant continent - it is a continent of partners, friends, and shared aspirations," Rafiyev stated. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s relations with African countries are based on mutual respect, solidarity, and support for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The deputy minister further said that Azerbaijan has significantly expanded its engagement with African nations in recent years. Political dialogue has intensified, diplomatic relations have broadened, and cooperation across multiple sectors has entered a new stage of development. According to him, since last year alone, 12 rounds of political consultations have been held between Azerbaijan and African countries.

Rafiyev also underlined that Azerbaijan currently maintains diplomatic relations with all African states, except for the Central African Republic. He added that diplomatic relations with that country are expected to be established in September this year, further expanding Azerbaijan’s global diplomatic network.