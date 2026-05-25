25 May 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Kremlin expects Armenia to participate in upcoming meetings of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana despite the reported absence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters, Dmitry Peskov said Moscow anticipates that the Armenian side will still be represented at the important regional gathering.

“If I am not mistaken, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend due to considerations related to the election campaign,” Peskov stated.

“But at the same time, we expect that the Armenian side will still take part in this very important meeting in one way or another, continuing its membership in the EAEU,” he added.

Armenia has increasingly sought to balance its participation in the Russia-led EAEU with expanding political engagement with the European Union.

Pashinyan has repeatedly emphasized that while Yerevan is deepening cooperation with Europe and moving closer to European standards, Armenia currently intends to maintain its membership in the EAEU.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions over Armenia’s geopolitical direction and its evolving relations with both Moscow and Brussels.

Dmitry Medvedev previously has stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pursuing a course toward breaking ties with Russia, arguing that such a policy should be openly acknowledged, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Medvedev, Pashinyan believes strengthening his image in the West is politically beneficial, despite the risks it poses to Armenia’s relations with Moscow.

“Pashinyan believes it is advantageous for him, squeezed between streams of various political currents, to build inflated authority in the West, while risking ties with Russia,” Medvedev said.