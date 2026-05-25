Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre holds night of iconic film soundtracks [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert titled "Film Music of Big Cities" was held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre, featuring famous soundtracks from Azerbaijani and world cinema, AzerNEWS reports.

Performed by the theatre's pop-symphony orchestra under the baton of Ellada Mammadova, the evening featured beloved themes from films such as "The Engagement Ring", The Toy, "James Bond 007", "New York, New York", and "Where Is Ahmad?".

The orchestra's live interpretation gave the familiar compositions renewed emotional depth, while carefully crafted stage elements added a theatrical dimension that heightened the dramatic experience.

The program brought together established and emerging voices, with solo performances by Azad Shabanov and Ilhama Gasimova, as well as guest artist Elmira Atapur, whose appearance added a bright contemporary accent to the concert.

More than a musical performance, the evening became a cinematic experience in itself, guiding the audience through different eras and cities, and transforming film memory into a vivid, shared emotional journey.

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre is renowned for its contributions to the country's music and performing arts scene.

Named after the legendary Azerbaijani singer Rashid Behbudov, the theatre is dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage, particularly through vocal performance, classical music, and traditional song.

The theatre was officially founded in 1938 as the Azerbaijan State Song Theatre. Its repertoire includes a wide array of musical genres, reflecting both Azerbaijani traditional music and contemporary performances.

It hosts regular concerts, performances of opera, operettas, and musicals, as well as variety shows featuring the best of Azerbaijani song and dance.