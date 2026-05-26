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Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Azerbaijan exports over 244 million cubic meters of gas to Syria in first quarter

26 May 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exports over 244 million cubic meters of gas to Syria in first quarter
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Under the first phase of the project, Azerbaijan plans to export 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Syria. The gas is being transported through...

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