Estonian President congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Independence Day
President of Estonia Alar Karis has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Colleague,
Please accept my sincere congratulations to you and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your National Day.
In today’s complex global environment, close cooperation through multilateral frameworks – particularly the United Nations – is more important than ever. By working together, we can better uphold the principles of the UN Charter and contribute to a safer, more just, and more sustainable world.
Against this backdrop, I welcome the steady progress in our bilateral relations and look forward to further strengthening the partnership between our countries in the years ahead.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Yours sincerely,
Alar Karis
President of the Republic of Estonia
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