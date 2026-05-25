Armenia denies link between Marco Rubio’s visit and upcoming parliamentary elections

25 May 2026 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has stated that there is no connection between the planned visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Yerevan on May 26 and the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to the news portal news.am, Mirzoyan dismissed suggestions that Rubio’s visit could be politically linked to the electoral process.

"What does this have to do with the elections? How could they be related?" he said in response to a question on whether the U.S. official’s trip was connected to the vote.

The foreign minister also declined to comment on reports regarding possible document signings during Rubio’s visit. He noted that any official announcements on such matters would be made at the appropriate time.

According to media reports, Rubio is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during his visit, followed by potential signing ceremonies. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding the content or outcomes of the planned meetings.