Azerbaijan Army holds a military pentathlon championship among servicemen [PHOTOS]
In accordance with the annual training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a military pentathlon championship was held among servicemen of the types of troops (forces) of the Azerbaijan Army and special military educational institutions, AzerNEWS reports.
During the championship, 11 teams representing the types of troops (forces) and special military educational institutions competed for individual and team championships.
Participants tested their skills on overcoming the obstacle course, 200-meter gun shooting, grenade launching, 8-km cross and swimming races.
As a result of the competition, held in an intense and competitive atmosphere, the teams of the Special Forces, Air Force, and Navy placed first, second, and third, respectively.
At the end, the winners were awarded diplomas, cups, and medals.
It should be noted that the objective of the competition was to assess the physical and psychological endurance of servicemen, as well as to determine the strongest teams.
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