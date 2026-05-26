Russia's Shoigu calls student dorm strike 'terrorist act'

26 May 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu slammed Ukraine on Tuesday for recently targeting a student dorm in Starobilsk, in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to reporters, the Russian official labeled the action as a "terrorist act," insisting that "in today's modern warfare, such accidents cannot happen," as there were several strikes on the same spot.

"Weapons at such a range and with such precision cannot operate without satellite support. Therefore, there was reconnaissance, there was targeting, there was input of coordinates," he commented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of a "terrorist strike", saying "there are no military facilities, intelligence service facilities, or related services in the vicinity".

"Therefore, there is absolutely no basis for claiming that the munitions struck the building as a result of our air defence or electronic warfare systems.

"The strike was not accidental."

Luhansk is in east Ukraine, but is almost entirely occupied by Russia, which claims the region as its own after capturing the town.