Azernews.Az

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Russia increases electricity imports from Azerbaijan

26 May 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)
Russia increases electricity imports from Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

The revenue from this export amounted to 1.589 million US dollars. Compared to the same period in 2025, electricity exports to Russia increased by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more