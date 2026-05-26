National team wins bronze medals at EKF Senior Championships Frankfurt [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani athletes have secured several medals at the EKF Senior Championships Frankfurt held in Germany, AzerNEWS reports.

Irina Zaretska (68 kg) won a bronze medal in the senior competition.

In parakarate events, Azerbaijani athletes Vidadi Khaligov (K30), Farrukh Gayibaliyev (K10), and Aysel Ahmadli (K10) also claimed bronze medals.

The women's kumite national team added another bronze medal in the team competition. The squad included Madina Sadigova, Irina Zaretska, Gulay Orujova, and Aysu Aliyeva.

It is also worth noting that earlier, Madina Sadigova (55 kg) won a gold medal in the individual competition, becoming the European champion.

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes a five-time World Champion, Rafael Aghayev, European Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi, and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad, and others.