ADA and George Washington universities deepen strategic partnership with new agreement [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The meeting of the Steering Committee for the dual degree programs jointly implemented by ADA University and George Washington University took place on May 12 in Washington, USA, AzerNEWS reports.

The event organized at George Washington University was attended by official representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Education Development Fund, the Education Quality Assurance Agency, as well as academic and administrative staff from both universities.

Representing ADA University at the meeting were Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice Rector for Student Admissions and Services Gunay Ziyadova, and Dean of the School of Information Technologies and Engineering Abzaddin Adamov.

In addition, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education and Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund Nicat Mammadli, Chairman of the Board of the Education Quality Assurance Agency Tural Ahmadov, Head of the State Program Management Group (SPMG) Gadir Khalilov, and SPMG Project Manager for Dual Degree Programs Ayten Shadlinskaya joined the meeting online and participated in discussions on key agenda items.

From George Washington University, Chair of the Department of Computer Science Rebecca Hwa, Chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Tarek El-Ghazawi, and Vice Chair of the same department Can Korman took part in discussions regarding the recruitment of new students and opportunities for academic staff exchange between the universities.

During the meeting, an amendment to the cooperation agreement between ADA University and George Washington University was signed.

The meeting also included invited guests Galib Mammad, President of ADA University’s Washington Center, and Fidan Quvvatli, Academic Advisor for Graduate Studies at ADA University.

As part of the official discussions, the parties conducted a general evaluation of the dual degree master’s programs in Computer Science and Data Analytics, Electrical and Power Engineering, and Computer Engineering and High-Performance Computing.

The meeting also featured extensive discussions on student engagement and classroom integration, diploma issuance procedures for dual degree students, the role of joint programs in the professional development of faculty members, and strengthening student pathways to PhD programs.

At the same time, the board of Directors of ADA University attended the graduation day of students who graduated from the Electrical Engineering Program at George Washington University.

It should be noted that since 2020, ADA University and George Washington University have successfully offered dual degree master’s programs in Computer Science and Data Analytics, as well as Electrical and Power Engineering, within the framework of their strategic partnership. Funded under the "State Program on Increasing the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019–2023," the programs admitted 117 students, 103 of whom have already completed their studies and graduated.