President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian

26 May 2026 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

AzerNEWS reports that the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha and extended wishes of prosperity and abundance to the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan during the difficult days faced by his country.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan and Iran always stand by each other in both good and difficult times.

During the telephone conversation, the Presidents exchanged views on the future prospects for bilateral relations.