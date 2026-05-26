Iran demands release of $24 billion in frozen assets in potential deal

26 May 2026 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has reportedly demanded the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets as part of any potential agreement with the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Tasnim, citing a source close to the country’s negotiating team, Tehran’s position is that half of the total amount - $12 billion - must be released immediately once a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is announced between the two sides. The remaining funds would then be transferred within 60 days under the proposed framework.

Earlier Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that some progress has been achieved in negotiations with the United States, although a final agreement is not close.

He made the remarks following comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who suggested that an agreement could possibly be reached as early as Monday.

"It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion," Baghaei noted.

According to reports, the proposed memorandum of understanding includes a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the sides were "closing a deal," although he later added that he had instructed negotiators "not to rush into" any agreement.

Image: Anmar Khalil / AP