International Barbecue Festival returns to Shamakhi with global culinary showcase [VIDEO]

26 May 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Preparations are underway for the upcoming International Barbecue Festival, which will return to the historic city of Shamakhi on June 13-14, AzerNEWS reports.

Organised with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the Nasimi Gardens Complex and Abqora Restaurant, the festival aims to promote cultural exchange and strengthen Azerbaijan’s growing gastronomic tourism sector.

The two-day event will bring together renowned chefs from various countries, offering visitors an opportunity to experience a diverse range of barbecue traditions and international cuisines. Guests will be able to sample dishes from around the world, engage with culinary professionals and explore different food cultures in a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Festival organisers say the programme will feature live cooking demonstrations, barbecue presentations and a variety of culinary performances. Professional chefs will showcase their skills in dedicated pavilions, sharing expertise and introducing visitors to unique flavours and cooking techniques from different parts of the world.

Among the highlights of the event will be the “Barbecue and Grill” culinary showcase, a special steak show and a live music programme designed to entertain visitors throughout the festival.

The International Barbecue Festival made its debut in Shamakhi last year and attracted significant public interest thanks to its colourful programme and large attendance. Building on that success, organisers promise an even richer and more engaging experience for visitors in 2026.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase through the official ticketing platform.