Azerbaijan exports goods to Armenia in rare cross-border trade shipment [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

For the first time in recent years, goods produced in Azerbaijan have been officially exported to Armenia, marking a notable development in economic interactions between the two neighbouring countries.

According to AzerNEWS, citing reliable sources, on May 26, a shipment of Azerbaijani-made construction materials was dispatched to Armenia following the completion of all required customs procedures.

The cargo consisted of 1.497 tonnes of extruded polystyrene foam insulation boards, used for the thermal insulation of buildings and structures. The shipment was valued at $5,911.21.

After undergoing the necessary customs clearance procedures, the goods were transported to the Republic of Armenia.

While modest in volume and value, the shipment represents a rare instance of direct exports from Azerbaijan to Armenia and comes amid ongoing efforts to normalize relations between the two countries following years of conflict.

The export may be viewed as a small but symbolic step in the gradual opening of economic channels in the South Caucasus. Analysts have frequently pointed to trade and connectivity as important components of any long-term normalization process between Baku and Yerevan.

No official statements have yet been issued regarding whether the shipment forms part of a broader trade initiative or represents a one-off commercial transaction.

The development comes as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue discussions on regional connectivity, economic cooperation and the broader peace process, which has gained momentum in recent years.