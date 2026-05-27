Azerbaijan recognizes as trusted host of global events, South Korean official says [PHOTOS]

27 May 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Seoul organized an official reception to mark the country’s Independence Day on May 28, AzerNEWS reports.

During the event, Ambassador Ramin Hasanov emphasized the historical significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, calling it the first republic established in the Muslim East and stating that modern Azerbaijan considers itself its successor.

He noted that despite significant challenges in the early 1990s under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has developed into a regional leader and an active participant in international affairs. The ambassador also highlighted the country’s successful hosting of major global events such as COP29 and the World Urban Forum.

Hasanov further spoke about the peace and reconciliation process with Armenia, reconstruction projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur, and the continuing issue of landmines in the region.

Representing the South Korean government, Lee Kyung-chul, Special Representative for Middle East Peace Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended congratulations on Independence Day. He praised Azerbaijan as a reliable host of major international events and expressed confidence in the success of the upcoming Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku.

He also expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s assistance in evacuating South Korean citizens during the Middle East crisis and noted strengthening humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries, including Korean-language Azerbaijani textbooks and the Korean translation of the "Book of Dede Korkut."

The reception featured cultural presentations and was attended by government officials, diplomats, business and academic representatives, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying in South Korea.