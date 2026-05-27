IRGC: Chances of new war are low due to US' weakness

27 May 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Deputy for Political Affairs Mohammad Akbarzadeh said on Wednesday that the possibility of a "new war" starting is "weak" because of the "weakness of the enemy", AzerNEWS reports.

"We have no doubt that we will turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for the transgressors, and our fighters today carry in their hearts the longing to confront the enemy face to face," Akbarzadeh said.

The IRGC Navy official also stated that the US "suffered a strategic failure" in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, despite "all their capabilities."

As it stands, Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon killed at least 31 people and wounded 40 over the past day.

The military intensified strikes and issued dozens of forced displacement orders for towns and villages in the country’s south and east. Panic spread across southern Lebanon as residents fled the escalating assault, with Israeli ground forces reportedly pushing deeper into Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials condemned what they called “blatant violations” of the ceasefire by the United States after attacks on southern Iran on Monday, saying the strikes had further damaged already fragile diplomatic efforts.