Azerbaijani FM briefs UN Secretary-General on reconstruction and peace process

27 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with António Guterres on the sidelines of the UN Security Council open debate titled "Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System," AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, as well as the latest developments in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is engaged in productive cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies. In particular, satisfaction was expressed over the successful hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, held in Azerbaijan on May 17–22 this year.

During the discussions, the Azerbaijani minister emphasized the country’s strategic ties with Central Asia and its growing role in regional transport and communication connectivity.

Bayramov also briefed the UN secretary-general on the post-conflict situation in the region, including reconstruction and restoration efforts aimed at ensuring the dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

The minister further informed Guterres about the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, confidence-building measures, and the continued threat posed by landmines in the region.

The meeting additionally included an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.