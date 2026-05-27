First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
The post reads: "May Allah accept everyone's prayers, wishes, and sacrifices."
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