UN: Nearly 800 million people worldwide still live in extreme poverty

27 May 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that nearly 800 million people around the world continue to live in extreme poverty, despite ongoing international development efforts, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was delivered in a message to participants of the Global Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development, which opened in Beijing. The address was read by Stephen Jackson, the UN Resident Coordinator in China.

According to Guterres, approximately 800 million women, men, and children remain trapped in severe poverty, ranging from remote rural communities to overcrowded urban slums.

The UN chief stressed that multiple global crises are worsening living conditions for vulnerable populations. He pointed to armed conflicts, climate change, widening inequality, and growing debt burdens as key factors contributing to persistent poverty worldwide.

Guterres called on governments to intensify efforts aimed at creating decent jobs, improving access to quality education and healthcare, supporting sustainable rural development, and expanding universal social protection systems.

He additionally called for stronger international support and fairer representation for developing nations within global institutions and decision-making platforms.

The Global Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development brought together international officials, policymakers, and experts to discuss global challenges related to poverty eradication, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.