BTS wins Artist of Year at AMAs

26 May 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The group BTS won the main nomination, “Artist of the Year,” at the American Music Awards ceremony, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, AzerNEWS reports.

At the opening of the show, the band delivered an energetic performance of the song Hooligan and later managed to outperform major artists such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter in the race for the evening’s top award.

The American Music Awards were established in 1973 as an alternative to the Grammy Awards. Unlike many other music awards, the winners are chosen through online voting, allowing fans from around the world to take part. Nominees are selected based on album and single sales, streaming numbers, music video views, and social media popularity.

Interestingly, BTS became one of the first K-pop groups to achieve such massive global recognition at major American music awards, proving the growing influence of Korean pop culture on the international music industry.