Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs hold talks in New York [PHOTOS]

27 May 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During his working visit to New York City, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, AzerNEWS reports.

Both sides underlined the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and ongoing contacts in strengthening bilateral relations based on longstanding friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

They also reviewed a wide range of cooperation areas, including bilateral and multilateral collaboration in economy, trade, energy, transport and logistics, as well as humanitarian fields such as science, education, and culture. Cooperation within the Caspian Sea framework was also discussed.

The ministers emphasized the need to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation, coordination, and solidarity across various international and regional organizations and platforms.

The meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on regional security matters, during which both ministers underscored the critical importance of safeguarding peace, stability, and sustainable development across the broader region.

The discussions concluded with an exchange of perspectives on other issues of mutual interest.