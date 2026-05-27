US military prepares new Iran target list amid possible escalation

27 May 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The U.S. military has drawn up a new list of potential targets in Iran in the event that Washington decides to resume military operations, AzerNEWS reports.

NBC, citing informed sources, said the list includes complex and highly protected facilities inside Iran that would require significant operational effort to strike due to their concealed locations.

The report stressed, however, that the existence of such a list does not indicate any imminent U.S. decision to launch attacks. Any action would depend on a political decision by President Donald Trump regarding future negotiations with Iran.

NBC also reported, citing earlier developments, that the United States and Israel had launched military operations against Iran on February 28, with strikes hitting major cities including Tehran. The White House reportedly justified the actions by citing missile and nuclear threats.

The report further claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed in the strikes, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran was also said to have targeted multiple U.S. facilities across the region using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The escalation has placed energy infrastructure and maritime transport in the region under significant strain, with tensions around the Strait of Hormuz contributing to a sharp rise in global oil prices.

On April 7, the United States and Iran reportedly agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire aimed at reducing tensions and opening the door to negotiations.