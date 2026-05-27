Azerbaijan to develop new financial mechanisms for startups and MSMEs

27 May 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is set to develop new financial mechanisms for startups and micro, small and medium-sized businesses through the launch of a unified digital financial platform, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative is outlined in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030,” approved by Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, the new platform will simplify access to capital, concessional lending mechanisms and state-backed financial support programs for MSMEs.

The system is expected to enable businesses to establish direct contacts with authorized credit institutions and apply for preferential financing tools through a single digital window.

Under the state program, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency has been designated as the main body responsible for implementation.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund will also participate in the process, while recommendations are expected to be submitted to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the program, implementation of the project is scheduled for 2027-2028.

The initial phase will focus on studying international models aimed at improving financing flexibility for small businesses. An intermediate prototype of the unified platform will then be developed.

The final goal is the creation of a fully integrated ecosystem bringing together all state financial support mechanisms under one digital platform.