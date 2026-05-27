Israel's Katz confirms death of Hamas's Gaza commander

27 May 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (pictured) confirmed on Wednesday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet executed the commander of Hamas' military arm number 4, Mohammed Odeh, yesterday in Gaza, AzerNEWS reports.

"We committed to eliminating everyone who led the October 7 massacre, and so it shall be: they are all sentenced to death, wherever they may be. We committed that Hamas will not rule Gaza civilly or militarily, and so it shall be, and also the voluntary emigration plan from Gaza will be implemented, everything at the right timing and in the right manner," Katz said in a post on X.

Odeh was appointed as the militant group's Gaza leader last week, succeeding Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed by the Israeli military last month.