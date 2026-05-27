Chinese companies explore textile production opportunities in Azerbaijan
AZPROMO has held a meeting with representatives of the Jiaxin Cross-Border Electronic Commerce Association to discuss expanding trade, investment and e-commerce cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, AzerNEWS reports.
According to AZPROMO, the meeting included presentations on the agency’s activities, export and investment promotion mechanisms, as well as opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Representatives of the Chinese association’s member companies reportedly expressed interest in establishing textile production in Azerbaijan.
The discussions also focused on prospects for joint export-oriented manufacturing projects and the promotion of products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.
The parties further exchanged views on digital sales opportunities within the framework of cross-border and electronic commerce cooperation, alongside other issues of mutual interest.
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