Azerbaijan's GDP seen rising above $100 bln by 2031
International Monetary Fund expects Azerbaijan’s economy to grow by 2.2% in 2026, with annual growth projected to stabilize at around 2.5% between 2027 and 2031, AzerNEWS reports. According to IMF forecasts, Azerbaijan’s oil sector, including oil and gas production and processing, is expected to contract by...
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