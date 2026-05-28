Azerbaijan's GDP seen rising above $100 bln by 2031

28 May 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

International Monetary Fund expects Azerbaijan’s economy to grow by 2.2% in 2026, with annual growth projected to stabilize at around 2.5% between 2027 and 2031, AzerNEWS reports. According to IMF forecasts, Azerbaijan’s oil sector, including oil and gas production and processing, is expected to contract by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!