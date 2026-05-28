Iran claims strike on U.S. airbase in response to Bandar Abbas incident

28 May 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a strike targeting a U.S. airbase, stating that the action was carried out in response to an earlier attack near the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, AzerNEWS reports.

In an official statement, the IRGC said that the operation was a direct response to what it described as a hostile incident involving the United States. The group stressed that any further attacks against Iran would be met with a "tougher and more decisive response," warning of potential escalation if tensions continue to rise.

The statement also noted that Washington bears responsibility for the consequences of the incident.

Earlier the US military said it had shot down Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz and struck a military site in Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city.

Iran condemned the strikes as "a grave violation of the ceasefire" and vowed that the Iranian government "will not leave any act of hostility unanswered."

The renewed hostilities threaten a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.