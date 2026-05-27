NASA plans near-monthly unmanned Moon missions

27 May 2026 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, plans to begin conducting near-monthly robotic missions to the Moon starting in 2027 as part of preparations for establishing a permanent lunar base, AzerNEWS reports.

According to officials involved in the program, unmanned spacecraft could begin landing on the Moon as early as this year. These missions are expected to test technologies, deliver equipment, and prepare infrastructure for future human operations near the lunar south pole.

“Starting in 2027, the world may witness robotic lunar landings almost every month as we work toward building a sustainable base at the Moon’s south pole,” the statement noted.

NASA representatives also emphasized that developing technologies for long-term lunar operations will help the agency refine critical systems needed for future crewed missions to Mars, including autonomous logistics, life-support systems, and extraterrestrial construction technologies.

The initiative is being carried out under the Artemis program, first announced by NASA in 2019. Under the program’s later phases, astronauts are expected to return to the lunar surface in the late 2020s, with long-term plans aimed at sending humans to Mars sometime in the 2030s.

Interestingly, the Moon’s south pole has become a key strategic target for several major space powers because scientists believe the region may contain significant reserves of water ice hidden inside permanently shadowed craters. These resources could eventually be used to produce drinking water, oxygen, and even rocket fuel for deep-space missions.