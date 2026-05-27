Record heat wave sweeps Europe as UN Climate Chief sounds alarm

27 May 2026 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Western Europe is facing a record-breaking heat wave that the United Nations’ climate chief has described as a “brutal” reminder of the escalating consequences of global warming.

Large parts of the continent continue to swelter under an intense heat dome, a persistent high-pressure system that traps hot air and drives temperatures to extreme levels, bringing dangerous conditions across several countries.

France has already reported multiple heat-related deaths as soaring temperatures strain public health systems and trigger emergency warnings. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom recorded its hottest May day on record, underlining the unprecedented scale of the heat event affecting the region.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN climate body, warned that the extreme conditions highlight the growing impact of human-induced climate change.

According to Stiell, scientific evidence increasingly shows that heat waves are becoming hotter, more frequent and longer-lasting due to rising global temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that Europe is warming faster than many other regions of the world, increasing the likelihood of prolonged droughts, wildfires and dangerous summer heat events. Authorities across the continent have urged residents to remain indoors during peak daytime hours, stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary travel.

The latest heat wave has also renewed concerns over the readiness of European infrastructure and healthcare systems to cope with increasingly frequent climate-related emergencies.

Meteorologists say the current heat dome could persist for several more days, raising fears of additional health risks, agricultural damage and pressure on energy networks as electricity demand surges.

The extreme weather event comes amid growing international debate over climate adaptation policies and emissions reduction efforts, with experts warning that such heat waves may become the “new normal” unless global warming is significantly curbed.