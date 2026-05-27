China launches national ID system for humanoid robots

27 May 2026 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

China has started issuing unique “identity cards” to humanoid robots as part of a new national tracking and management system, according to a report by The Next Web, AzerNEWS reports.

More than 28,000 robots representing over 200 models have already been registered under the new framework.

The system assigns each humanoid robot a unique 29-character identification code designed to track the machine throughout its entire lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

The platform, known as the “Humanoid Full Lifecycle Management Service Platform,” was developed by a standardization committee operating under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

While the mechanism resembles China’s citizen ID card system, it reportedly contains significantly broader technical capabilities tailored specifically for robots.

According to reports, the identification code stores detailed information including the robot’s manufacturer, model, serial number, technical specifications, artificial intelligence capabilities, software training history and production records.

The system is also designed to monitor the technical condition of robots in real time.

The move comes amid the rapid expansion of China’s humanoid robotics industry, where more than 100 manufacturers are already active.

Investment in robotics and embodied intelligence technologies in China reportedly reached $3.4 billion by the end of May 2025, exceeding investment levels in the United States by 42% and surpassing Europe’s figure by nearly five times.