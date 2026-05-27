Russia hopes Venezuela won't be drawn into arming Ukraine

27 May 2026 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu stated on Wednesday that his country hopes that Venezuela will not be forced to supply weapons to Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

"We are aware of the activity of Western emissaries who are attempting to involve Latin American countries in various arms supply schemes for the benefit of the Kyiv regime. We expect you to reject such approaches and inform us of any such Western attempts," Shoygu said at a meeting with Venezuelan National Defense Council Secretary General Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira.

Furthermore, the Russian official noted that Moscow expects Caracas to uphold its sovereignty and national interests in its attempts to rebuild its relationship with the United States. "We are deeply convinced that your country must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny," he said.