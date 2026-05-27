SpaceX to build secure satellite network for Pentagon

27 May 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The US Space Force has signed a $2.29 billion contract with SpaceX to develop a secure high-speed satellite communications system for the armed forces, AzerNEWS reports.

The agreement includes the creation of the Space Data Network Backbone (SDN Backbone) — a resilient orbital communications infrastructure designed to transmit massive amounts of data with minimal latency. The system is intended to connect military sensors, missile warning systems, and weapons platforms on a global scale.

Under the fixed-price contract, SpaceX must deliver a fully operational prototype by the end of 2027.

US Space Force officials stated that the SDN network will be used to transmit data from missile launch early warning systems and target-tracking assets to interception systems in near real time.

According to the Pentagon, SDN Backbone will operate as a low Earth orbit satellite constellation. It will complement the existing Transport Layer network developed by the US Space Development Agency, forming part of a unified military communications architecture for current and future Pentagon missions.

In practice, the project aims to create a digital “nervous system” for the US military, linking satellites, drones, aircraft, naval assets, missile defense systems, and ground forces into a single data-sharing network. Analysts note that such technology could dramatically reduce battlefield decision-making time and significantly improve the effectiveness of modern missile defense operations.

Interestingly, the project also highlights the growing role of private aerospace companies in national security, with SpaceX becoming one of the Pentagon’s key strategic technology partners in space.