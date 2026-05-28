Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

"We heartily share the pride and joy of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye said in a post.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, celebrated on May 28, AzerNEWS reports.

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