SOCAR deepens Italy expansion with high-level energy talks in Rome [PHOTOS]

28 May 2026 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a series of high-level meetings during his visit to Italy and attended an official reception in Rome marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, Najaf met with Italy’s Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

During the meetings, the parties emphasized the steady development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, built on a foundation of successful economic partnership and mutual trust. Particular attention was given to SOCAR’s acquisition of shares in Italiana Petroli from API Holding, which was described as an important step toward expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The discussions also covered issues related to energy security, SOCAR’s growing activities in Italy, and other areas of mutual interest.

As part of his visit, Najaf attended an official reception organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Rome to celebrate May 28 – Independence Day. The event also featured the official presentation of SOCAR Italy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the SOCAR president highlighted the development path of modern independent Azerbaijan established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country’s achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Najaf noted that Azerbaijan-Italy relations have strengthened over the years through close cooperation and mutual confidence, adding that bilateral ties continue to expand dynamically across multiple sectors, particularly in energy.

He stressed that the launch of SOCAR Italy’s official operations and the acquisition of Italiana Petroli shares demonstrate the growing depth of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The reception also included speeches by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, and Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli.