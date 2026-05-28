President Ilham Aliyev lays flowers in front of Victory Arch in Khankendi city [PHOTOS]

28 May 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

On May 28, on the occasion of Independence Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid flowers in front of the Victory Arch erected in Victory Park in the city of Khankendi, AzerNEWS reports.

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