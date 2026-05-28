Russia sends another transit shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan

28 May 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia has been carried out through Azerbaijan in transit, AzerNEWS reports.

A total of 2 railcars of urea weighing 126 tons and 1 railcar of flour weighing 67 tons were sent from the Bilajari station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

According to reports, more than 28,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have so far been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit operations, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.